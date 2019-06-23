Pakistan's highest civil honour conferred on Emir of Qatar

-
Pakistan on Sunday conferred its highest civilian award on Qatar's Emir, as the two countries held high-level talks and agreed to cooperate in the fields of trade, exchange of financial intelligence, anti-money laundering and checking terror financing.
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad was conferred with 'Nishan-e-Pakistan' by President Arif Alvi at a ceremony here.
The Qatari emir On Saturday held talks with President Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed bilateral relations.
Delegation-level talks were also held between the officials of the two countries during which the two sides signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence.
Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi signed the MoU for establishment of Pakistan-Qatar joint working group on trade and investment.
The two sides agreed on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events. The third MoU relates to cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence, anti-money laundering and checking terror financing.
