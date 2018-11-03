Pakistan's top pro-Taliban cleric laid to rest

Pakistan's top pro- was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon in the Haqqania seminary in town in the north-western province.

Haq, the 82-year-old who was also known as the 'godfather of Taliban', was stabbed to death by unidentified attackers at his residence in the garrison city of on Friday.

Thousands of people, including Asad Qaiser, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Mehmood Khan, attended Haq's funeral prayers which were led by his son

After the prayers, Haq was buried close to his father's grave in the Haqqania. The has declared a day of mourning.

The funeral was also attended by members of political parties, religious scholars and lawmakers. A 65-member Afghan delegation also attended the funeral prayers.

Elaborate security measures were adopted with police deployed at different points in and around the Haqqania. Haq was the of the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary, which is dubbed in the western media as "University of Jihad" as several top Afghan and Pakistani leaders studied there, including who had received an honorary doctorate from the seminary.

