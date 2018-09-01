Pakistan temporarily closes consulate in Afghanistan

temporarily closed its consulate in the eastern Afghan city of citing "intervention" by the and a lack of security, but an Afghan said Saturday that the issue was a simple misunderstanding and would be resolved shortly.

In a letter to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan's embassy in requested that the of province refrain from "interfering" in the functioning of the consulate.

The also requested that Afghan authorities restore security on the premises. It said the consulate will remain closed until security arrangements are completed to the embassy's satisfaction.

Sebghatullah Ahmadi, for the Afghan Foreign Ministry, said there was a misunderstanding which caused concern among staff at the in He did not elaborate.

"We have already held meetings with Pakistani officials from their embassy in Soon the problem will be solved," he said.

The of the eastern province, Hayatullah Hayat, said in a statement that he hadn't intervened into affairs in He went on to add, however, that the procedures to obtain a visa must be organized and with no corruption involved.

Hayat said that every day thousands of Afghans gather in front of the Pakistani consulate, some paying 5000 to 20,000 rupees (around $40 to $160) to get a visa, and are getting beaten, among other offences.

"Any disrespect to Afghans can't be accepted," Hayat said adding "Providing security, organizing people and avoiding corruption outside the consulate are our duties. We won't let anyone abuse the dignity of Afghans."



did not immediately respond the governor's remarks.

The closure of the is a reflection of strained relations between and Both blame each other of harboring militants along the porous border.

