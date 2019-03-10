Palestinian officials: Abbas picks ally for new premier

The Palestinian has chosen longtime as his new prime minister, officials said Sunday, a step that further deepens the rift with the rival group.

was expected to announce the appointment later in the day, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

Ishtayeh, a British-educated economist, is a top official in Abbas' movement.

He is a former peace and strong proponent of a two-state solution with

He also is a Hamas, which seized control of the Strip from forces in 2007.

The takeover has left the Palestinians torn between rival governments in and the West Bank, where Abbas' administers autonomous areas. Repeated attempts at reconciliation have failed.

Ishtayeh will succeed Rami Hamdallah, who had overseen a unity government formed nearly five years ago with the goal of reaching a conciliation deal with

Those attempts made little headway, and collapsed a year ago when Hamdallah's motorcade was almost struck by a roadside bomb in

Hamdallah announced his resignation in January after years of failure in reconciliation efforts.

Ishtayeh is now expected to appoint a new Cabinet of supporters. Ishtayeh, who is in his early 60s, has a Ph.D. in economic development from the University of Sussex, according to his website.

He has held a number of senior positions, including and a past peace with

He currently is of the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction, a body that works with international donors on economic development projects in the Palestinian areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)