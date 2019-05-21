Panel submits a report on reducing oil import dependency

A high-level committee Tuesday submitted its report on a strategy to reduce India's import dependence, an official statement said without giving details.

The high-level committee (HLC) was constituted to examine the issues relating to the preparation of action plan to create synergy among R&D centres of and gas PSUs, tax issues and ways to benefit from GST, it said.

"The HLC, consisting of Anil Kakodkar, eminent scientist; and Sidharth Pradhan, an expert on financial and tax issues, also looked into merger, acquisition and consolidation of and gas PSUs and the joint ventures; explored the need and possibility of formation of new entity dealing with and supply of qualified manpower to around the world," it said adding the panel submitted recommendation on reducing India's

During 2018, consumed 204.92 million tonnes of products and 58.64 billion cubic metres of while the domestic production of and almost stagnated.

"The import dependency of and LNG during the year was 82.59 per cent and 45.89 per cent, respectively which is likely to increase in days to come," the statement said.

During 2018, import (Rs 7,028.37 billion) was 23.42 per cent of total gross import (Rs 30010.2 billion) of the nation.

India's projected is going to grow at CAGR 4 per cent during 2016-2030 against the world average of 1 per cent though the projected will be much lower as compared to the US and

" is thus at a very precarious situation and to secure its needs in a sustainable manner, are needed. R&D is going to play an important role in the process," the statement said.

The HLC visited different R&D and training institutes of different oil & gas PSUs as well as engaged with executives of the to understand the business, challenges, and opportunities in the sector before writing its recommendations.

"The Committee has recommended short term, medium term and long term strategies in the report, clearly bringing out the strategy to reduce the import dependency of the nation," the statement said adding the Ministry will consider the recommendations while formulating policies on the issue.

