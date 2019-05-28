Papua New Guinea in crisis as PM stalls resignation

stalled his announced resignation and took legal action to prevent a vote of no confidence Tuesday, deepening the country's political crisis.

The veteran leader launched what appeared to be a last-gasp bid to cling on to power, pressing the to thwart a planned to remove him from office.

Facing mounting criticism, O'Neill on Sunday announced that he would step down, but has so far avoided formally submitting his resignation to the country's

O'Neill -- who has been in power since 2011 -- is battling for his political life after a string of cabinet resignations sparked by his signing a multi-billion-dollar liquefied (LNG) deal with France's Total and US firm earlier this year.

Local communities had complained bitterly about not benefiting from similar deals in the past.

narrowly avoided a vote of no confidence after the signing by adjourning parliament for almost a month.

On the eve of lawmakers' return and with a new confidence vote planned for June 6, O'Neill lodged an appeal with the

In a lengthy filing, O'Neill said he wanted to "ensure clarity of constitutional and legal processes".

The court on Tuesday refused to hear the case urgently and set proceedings for Friday, according to opposition lawmaker

O'Neill's opponents believe they have the votes to oust him, but there is so far no agreement on a consensus replacement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)