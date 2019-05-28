Parents of doc who committed suicide protest outside hospital

Parents of 26-year-old doctor who ended her life, allegedly after casteist slurs by her senior colleagues, Tuesday protested at the state-run hospital in Mumbai where she worked.

Other protesters also joined Tadvis mother and husband who demanded "strictest action" against the three seniors who allegedly drove her to end her life by "torturing her by ragging and hurling casteist abuses at her.

Protesters belonging to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and other Dalit and tribal organisations are holding protests outside the here over Tadvi's death.

"We want the government to intervene. The police are not taking any action. It is possible that Payal was murdered by the three women doctors," said.

Expressing solidarity with the protesters and with Tadvis family, said he would visit if needed to "fight for justice for our younger sister.

The State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to the hospital authorities demanding a reply within eight days on the action taken to implement the

The three women doctors at the hospital accused of driving Tadvi to suicide have sought a "fair probe" in the case.

In a letter to the Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), the three Ankita Khandelwal, Hema Ahuja and Bhakti Mehare said they want the college to conduct a fair investigation in the matter and "give justice" to them.

"This is not the way to do an investigation through police force and media pressure, without hearing our side," the three doctors said in the letter.

MARD has suspended the three doctors.

We have credible inputs that the three doctors made casteist remarks against Dr Payal Tadvi, who allegedly committed suicide. We will cooperate with the police for the further investigation, a said.

Tadvi committed suicide on May 22. Her family has alleged that the doctors taunted her for belonging to a Scheduled Tribe.

The three doctors have been booked under the Atrocities Act, the Anti-Ragging Act and the IT Act and Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.

Tadvi's mother had earlier said that her daughter had called her up on May 22 about her alleged harassment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)