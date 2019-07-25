JUST IN
Parliament session likely to be extended till August 7: Reports

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs here, the sources said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CRPF jawans at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, New Delhi. Photo: PTI
The government has decided to extend the Parliament session till August 7, official sources said on Thursday.

The government had indicated on Wednesday that the ongoing Parliament session could be extended.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said the Opposition has always demanded that Parliament should meet for more number of days.

"Now we are doing it," he said.

The session, which began on June 17, was scheduled to end on July 26.
