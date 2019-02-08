Passenger vehicle sales drop 1.87 pc in January

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined 1.87 per cent to 2,80,125 units in January from 2,85,467 units in the same month last year.

Domestic were also down 2.65 per cent to 1,79,389 units as compared to 184,264 units in January 2018, according to data released by the (SIAM) Friday.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 2.55 per cent to 10,27,810 units as against 10,54,757 units in the same month a year ago.

Total two-wheeler sales in January were down 5.18 per cent to 15,97,572 units compared to 16,84,761 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were, however, up 2.21 per cent to 87,591 units in January, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 4.68 per cent to 20,19,331 units from 21,18,465 units in January 2018, it added.

