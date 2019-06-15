Patna schools to be shut till June 19 due to extreme heat

The government on Saturday said all schools in the city will remain closed till June 19 in view of the prevailing weather condition.

district said all government and private schools of will remain shut till June 19, due to persisting heatwave-like condition for the past several days, an official release said.

A number of private schools were scheduled to open in the week starting June 17 after the summer vacation.

This is the second time the district administration has extended suspension of academic activities in schools due to the weather.

Earlier on June 9, the DM had ordered closure of schools till June 16.

