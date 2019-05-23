Patnaik's BJD forges ahead in Odisha, looks set to form govt

Odisha's ruling BJD Thursday looked set to form its government for a fifth straight term, negating a Modi wave that is sweeping the country with its candidates leading in 112 of the state's 146 seats.

The redoubtable Naveen Patnaik, who is powering his party to a certain triumph, is leading from both Bijepur and his home turf Hinjili.

Election to one seat was countermanded following the death of a candidate.

The BJP appears set to emerge as the main opposition party, with its nominees leading in 21 seats. However, unlike in most other states where BJP and its allies look in firm command, the saffron party will be a feeble opposition in The BJP has 10 seats in the outgoing House.

candidates are leading in 11 places. The Congress, which was the main opposition to the BJD since the 2000 elections, has 16 MLAs in the outgoing assembly.

CPI-M and JMM are leading in one constituency each.

State is trailing BJD candidates in Both Ghasipura and Bhandaripokhari assembly segments.

K V Singhdeo is also trailing BJD's Saroj Kumar Meher in Patnagarh assembly seat. Singhdeo is the sitting MLA from Patnagarh.

of BJD is footslogging his BJP candidate rival from Boudh.

