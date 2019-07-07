Patricia Arquette almost 'passed out' after Oscar win

Patricia Arquette says she nearly fainted after winning her Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2015.

The actor won the Academy Award for her role in Richard Linklater's "Boyhood" and gave a fiery speech calling for gender equality.

Arquette has revealed she felt nauseated the entire time she was on the stage addressing the audience.

"It was terrifying, the whole thing. I wanted to vomit the whole time, because I knew that I was going to be saying this thing, and I felt like I was on a drug.

"I think the flood of adrenaline... I almost passed out and I was shaking backstage. So I'm not going to say it was a pleasant sensation," Arquette told Total Film magazine.

The "Escape at Dannemora" star said being in the running for awards was a weird and exhausting process.

"It was really the weirdest thing in the world. I mean, it's like a gauntlet. It really is like a strategy. There are all these different people who work for different films and there are certain parties they send you to and other things you have to go to.

"But it's endless. By the end, I was like, 'I just want to lay down and cry. I don't know what's going on any more. I'm so confused'," she said.

But for Arquette, winning accolades was not the definition of having a successful run in one's career.

"It was weird because people would look at you like suddenly you had a different value in their eyes. It's like, 'Whoa, people are weird, man.'



"I got offered some stuff. I wouldn't say it terribly different than stuff I'd been offered before. I didn't think it made a gigantic difference in that way," she said.

In 2016, the actor revealed her Oscars equality speech cost her roles in Hollywood.

