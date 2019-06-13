JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

India eyeing perfect game against Japan in semifinal of FIH Series Finals

In jolt to Pawar, govt stops dam water diversion to Baramati
Business Standard

Paul Wesley to return for 'Tell Me a Story' season 2

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Paul Wesley is coming back for the second season of anthology series "Tell Me a Story".

According to the Entertainment Weekly, "The Vampire Diaries" star will play Tucker, a struggling novelist who wants to prove himself worthy of his fiancee.

Wesley essayed the role of Eddie, a bartender and drug dealer in the previous season.

"Tell Me a Story", which puts a modern twist on classic fairytales, will show a reimagining of 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Sleeping Beauty', and 'Cinderella' in the new season.

The first season dealt with 'Hansel and Gretel', 'The Three Little Pigs' and 'Little Red Riding Hood' in the vein of dark and twisted psychological thrillers.

The CBS series comes from Kevin Williamson, who worked with Wesley in "Vampire Diaries".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 12:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU