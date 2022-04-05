Pawar hosts dinner for Maharashtra MLAs, Gadkari also in attendance

At a time when political opponents are at loggerheads in Maharashtra, leaders of all parties, including the BJP, spent the evening on Tuesday together over dinner at the residence of supremo .

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, parliamentarians and legislators from were present at Pawar's 6, Janpath residence here.

The dinner meeting happened on a day when Enforcement Directorate attached properties of Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and senior Shiv Sena leader in connection with an investigation into an alleged land scam involving redevelopment of a chawl.

legislators are in the national capital to attend a two-day orientation program organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Earlier, the MLAs from also met Raut at his residence over tea.

