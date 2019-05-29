Payal Tadvi suicide case: 3 accused in police remand till May 31

-
AspecialcourtonWednesdayremandedthreedoctorsofastate-runhospital,whowerearrestedforallegedlyabettingthesuicideofajuniorcolleaguebytormentingherwithcasteistslurs,inpolicecustodytillMay31.
AdditionalSessionsJudgeRMSadraniacceptedthepolice'sargumentthatthecustodyofBhaktiMehere,HemaAhujaandAnkitaKhandelwalwasrequiredtoascertainifthevictimleftasuicidenoteandiftheaccuseddestroyedormisplacedit.
Thepolicefurthertoldthecourtthatwhilethemobilephonesoftheaccusedwereseized,furthertimewasrequiredtorecovertheirWhatsAppchatswiththevictim.
ThepoliceclaimedthatPayalTadvi'sbodyhadafewinjurymarkswhichneededtobeprobedfurther,forwhichthepostmortemreportwasawaited.
Thethreedoctorswerebookedaftertheir26-year-oldjuniorcolleagueatBYLNairHospitalallegedlyhangedherselfatherhostelroomlastWednesday.
WhileMeherewasarrestedonTuesdayevening,AhujaandKhandelwalwerecaughtintheearlyhoursofWednesday,apoliceofficialsaid.
AdvocateNitinSatpute,appearingforthevictim'sfamily,allegedthattheinjurymarksrevealedTadviwaskilledandhence,theaccusedshouldbebookedunderSection302(murder)oftheIndianPenalCode.
However,theaccused'slawyer,AabadPonda,arguedthatthethreedoctorswerenotevenawareofTadvi'scaste.
"Abetmentofsuicideiswhensomeoneintentionallywantstoharmtheperson,buttheaccused(inthiscase)hadonlypulledherupforworkandtherewasnomensrea(intention)toharmher,"hesaid.
Ifthevictimfoundnootheroption,shecouldhavewalkedoutofherjoborlodgedacomplaintwiththehigherauthorities(ofthehospital),whichshedidnot,hesaid.
CitingaWhatsAppchat,PondasaidthatTadvitoldhermothernooneinthehospitalknewwhichcasteshebelongedto.
Hesaidthepolicewasjustrelyingonthecomplaintofthevictim'smotherwhodidnotattributeanyspecificroleofthethreeaccusedinconnectionwiththeincident.
Anotherlawyeroftheaccused,SanjeevBahl,toldthecourtthatthevictimwasmarriedtoadoctor,butinsteadofstayingwithhim,shewasresidingatahostel.
"So,theremightbeafamilyissuethatcouldhaveledhertotaketheextremestep,"hesaid.
ThedefencelawyersalsosaidthattheroomwhereTadviwasallegedlyfoundhangingwaslockedfrominside,sotherewasnopossibilityofsomeoneelsebeingthere.
TheaccusedpersonsdidnothaveaccesstoTadvi'sroomanditwasthepolicewhobrokeopenthedoorandfoundthebody,theysaid.
ThethreeaccusedtoldthecourtthataftertheincidentlastWednesday,theywenttothehospitaldean'sofficewheretheywaitedforabouttwotothreehourstorecordtheirstatements.
AfterTadviendedherlifelastweek,herfamilyallegedthatthedoctorstauntedherbyraggingandhurlingcasteistabusesasshebelongedtoaScheduledTribe.
TheaccusedweresubsequentlybookedunderprovisionsoftheScheduledCastesandTribes(PeventionofAtrocities)Act,theAnti-RaggingAct,theITActandsection306(abetmenttosuicide)oftheIndianPenalCode.
