Payal Tadvi suicide case: 3 accused in police remand till May 31

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

AspecialcourtonWednesdayremandedthreedoctorsofastate-runhospital,whowerearrestedforallegedlyabettingthesuicideofajuniorcolleaguebytormentingherwithcasteistslurs,inpolicecustodytillMay31.

AdditionalSessionsJudgeRMSadraniacceptedthepolice'sargumentthatthecustodyofBhaktiMehere,HemaAhujaandAnkitaKhandelwalwasrequiredtoascertainifthevictimleftasuicidenoteandiftheaccuseddestroyedormisplacedit.

Thepolicefurthertoldthecourtthatwhilethemobilephonesoftheaccusedwereseized,furthertimewasrequiredtorecovertheirWhatsAppchatswiththevictim.

ThepoliceclaimedthatPayalTadvi'sbodyhadafewinjurymarkswhichneededtobeprobedfurther,forwhichthepostmortemreportwasawaited.

Thethreedoctorswerebookedaftertheir26-year-oldjuniorcolleagueatBYLNairHospitalallegedlyhangedherselfatherhostelroomlastWednesday.

WhileMeherewasarrestedonTuesdayevening,AhujaandKhandelwalwerecaughtintheearlyhoursofWednesday,apoliceofficialsaid.

AdvocateNitinSatpute,appearingforthevictim'sfamily,allegedthattheinjurymarksrevealedTadviwaskilledandhence,theaccusedshouldbebookedunderSection302(murder)oftheIndianPenalCode.

However,theaccused'slawyer,AabadPonda,arguedthatthethreedoctorswerenotevenawareofTadvi'scaste.

"Abetmentofsuicideiswhensomeoneintentionallywantstoharmtheperson,buttheaccused(inthiscase)hadonlypulledherupforworkandtherewasnomensrea(intention)toharmher,"hesaid.

Ifthevictimfoundnootheroption,shecouldhavewalkedoutofherjoborlodgedacomplaintwiththehigherauthorities(ofthehospital),whichshedidnot,hesaid.

CitingaWhatsAppchat,PondasaidthatTadvitoldhermothernooneinthehospitalknewwhichcasteshebelongedto.

Hesaidthepolicewasjustrelyingonthecomplaintofthevictim'smotherwhodidnotattributeanyspecificroleofthethreeaccusedinconnectionwiththeincident.

Anotherlawyeroftheaccused,SanjeevBahl,toldthecourtthatthevictimwasmarriedtoadoctor,butinsteadofstayingwithhim,shewasresidingatahostel.

"So,theremightbeafamilyissuethatcouldhaveledhertotaketheextremestep,"hesaid.

ThedefencelawyersalsosaidthattheroomwhereTadviwasallegedlyfoundhangingwaslockedfrominside,sotherewasnopossibilityofsomeoneelsebeingthere.

TheaccusedpersonsdidnothaveaccesstoTadvi'sroomanditwasthepolicewhobrokeopenthedoorandfoundthebody,theysaid.

ThethreeaccusedtoldthecourtthataftertheincidentlastWednesday,theywenttothehospitaldean'sofficewheretheywaitedforabouttwotothreehourstorecordtheirstatements.

AfterTadviendedherlifelastweek,herfamilyallegedthatthedoctorstauntedherbyraggingandhurlingcasteistabusesasshebelongedtoaScheduledTribe.

TheaccusedweresubsequentlybookedunderprovisionsoftheScheduledCastesandTribes(PeventionofAtrocities)Act,theAnti-RaggingAct,theITActandsection306(abetmenttosuicide)oftheIndianPenalCode.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 15:50 IST

