Pb CM directs DCs to ensure no open borewell remains in state

Monday directed all deputy commissioners to ensure no open borewell remains in the state, amid ongoing efforts to rescue a two-year-old boy stuck in a 150-foot-deep borewell in district for over 100 hours.

Fatehvir, the only child of his parents, fell into the unused borewell while playing near his house in Bhagwanpura village around 4 pm Thursday.

"Have directed all DCs to ensure that no such open borewell exists in any of the districts and have asked them to submit a report within 24 hours," the tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, opposition parties such as the SAD, and BJP Monday hit out at the Congress-led government for the "unprofessional and tardy" rescue operation.

The parties alleged that the rescuers lacked requisite expertise and technology in dealing with such an emergency situation.

chief said, "The results would have been very different had the acted speedily and called in experts for the boy's aid."



He claimed that the chief minister has "failed" the toddler and his family by not give any orders for a special operation and leaving it to the district administration and volunteers to rescue him.

"My heart goes out to the affected family which has been failed by the government. The government failed to carry out a professional rescue operation backed by experts which resulted in loss of precious time. This has endangered Fatehvir's life and filled us all with anguish and despair," Badal said.

MP and AAP's expressed his dismay and at the rescue operation, holding the and the local administration for the "delay" in pulling out the child from the borewell.

"Lack of technical know how and unavailability of sophisticated devices led to the inordinate delay," he said in a statement.

also lashed out at the state government, and said, "The can take help from the centre in carrying out the operation."



Sikh Baljit Singh Daduwal, who also visited the site, slammed both the Central and state governments for not having required technique in carrying out the rescue operation at more than 150-feet-deep borewell.

also visited the site.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)