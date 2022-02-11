PB Fintech co-founder sells firm's shares worth Rs 236 cr at Rs 825 apiece

-
ALSO READ
Policybazaar's Rs 5.8k-crore IPO to open on Monday: Check details here
Markets Today: Key levels for Sensex, Nifty; Policybazaar IPO review
The market has become a lot more real of late: PB Fintech's Dahiya, Bansal
Policybazaar raises Rs 2,569 cr from anchor investors at Rs 980 per share
PB Fintech shares list with over 17% premium over issue price of Rs 980
-
Co-founder of PB Fintech Alok Bansal on Friday divested over 28 lakh shares of the company for Rs 236 crore through an open market transaction.
PB Fintech operates the online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar.
According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, Bansal sold a total of 28,57,820 shares of PB Fintech.
The shares were sold on an average price of Rs 825 apiece, valuing the transaction size to Rs 235.77 crore.
However, buyer (s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.
PB Fintech shares fell by 10.59 per cent to close at Rs 776.15 apiece on NSE.
According to BSE data, Bansal held 58.28 lakh shares of PB Fintech as of December 2021, amounting to 1.3 per cent stake.
PB Fintech came out with its Rs 5,710-crore initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021. The company's co-founders and other shareholders had reduced their stake in the public issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU