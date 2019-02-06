PEBS Pennar Q3 FY19 Gross Revenue up by 33% to Rs.180.47 Crores

/ -- Pennar Engineered Building Systems (PEBS Pennar) Limited, one of India's leading companies in design, manufacture, supply and installation of cost-effective pre-engineered buildings and building components, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018.

Q3FY19 Financial Highlights



Gross Revenues at Rs. 180.47 Crores up by Rs. 44.84 Crores or 33.06% from Q3FY18 revenue. Net Revenues at Rs. 154.21 Crores up by Rs. 38.30 Crores or 33.04% from Q3FY18 revenue. EBITDA at Rs. 9.36 Crores up by Rs. 0.76 Crores or 8.84% from Q3FY18 EBIDTA. PAT at Rs. 2.72 Crores up by Rs. 0.62 Crores or 29.44% from Q3FY18 PAT. 9M FY19 - Financial Highlights



Gross Revenues at Rs. 466.19 Crores up by Rs. 40.41 Crores or 9.49% from 9M FY18 revenue. Net Revenues at Rs. 401.94 Crores up by Rs. 33.88 Crores or 9.21% from 9M FY18 revenue. EBITDA at Rs. 23.35 Crores. PAT at Rs. 5.17 Crores. Commenting on Q3 financial performance, Mr. K M Sunil, Vice President - Corporate Strategy, PEBS Pennar said, "Backed by new and repeat orders, our Q3 revenue saw an impressive growth. We are witnessing steady order inflow for warehouses and factory buildings and the newer segments such as high rise buildings."Business Highlights - Q3FY19PEB division: The Gross revenue for this division in Q3FY19 stood at Rs. 156.86 crores, up by 44% from Q3FY18. Solar division: The Gross revenue for this division in Q3FY19 stood at Rs. 18.72 crores. Engineering division: The revenue for this division in Q3FY19 stood at Rs. 4.89 crores, up by 36% from Q3FY18. New and Repeat Orders: The Company received repeat orders from TOYO Engg for Structural Steel work at Mumbai, for Factory at Hyderabad, for Warehouse at Hyderabad, Phoenix Construction - Trivyam for Hi - at Hyderabad, and New Orders from Pvt Ltd for Factory at Mumbai, Alcargo (Flipkart) for Warehouse at Mumbai, Gemini Edible Oils for Boiler Shed & Warehouse, P.S Group for Factory at Kolkata, for Solar Module. Order Book: The current order book is Rs. 520 Crores. About PEBS PennarPEBS Pennar (PENPEBS) is one of the leading custom designed building systems solutions providers in Its products and services include pre-engineered buildings, design and engineering services, solar module mounting structures, cold form buildings and structural steel products, which are widely used for various manufacturing, warehousing, industrial, infrastructure, and custom-designed commercial buildings.

Pre-engineered buildings offer enhanced speed in delivery and erection, flexibility in expansion, and are capable of withstanding weather pattern changes. It has a technical know-how licensing arrangement with NCI Group, Inc., an established player in the United States' metals buildings market, for supply of standing seam roofing panel system in under the brand name 'Double Lok. is one of the few companies that offer in India. For more information, please visit

DISCLAIMER:



This release contains "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. undertakes no obligation to periodically revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future/likely events or circumstances.

