Pema Khandu takes oath as Arunachal Pradesh CM

took oath as the 10th of on Wednesday.

administered the oath of office and secrecy to Khandu at a function organised at the here.

Eleven Cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chowna Mein, were also administered oath along with Khandu.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Conrad K Sangma, Neiphiu Rio, his deputy Y Patton, and N Biren Singh along with were among others who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Six sitting cabinet ministers, including Chowna Mein, Wangki Lowang, Honchun Ngandam, Kamlung Mossang, and Bamang Felix, have been included in the new ministry.

and two sitting MLAs Mama Natung and Tage Taki also found berth in the cabinet.

Two newcomers -- Taba Tedir and Nakap Nalo -- were also inducted in the new ministry with cabinet rank.

Khandu, talking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, thanked the people of the state on behalf of and for voting the BJP to power in the state.

"It is a historic day for the state as the BJP could install a government on its own," Khandu said and asserted that his government would be clean, transparent and corruption-free.

The chief minister announced that the priority areas would be improvement in law and order, health and education sectors.

"Our government will explore every possible avenue to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youths and will invite outside investors to invest in state's potential sectors for gainful employment of local youths," Khandu said.

Khandu along with his cabinet colleagues will go to to attend Modi's swearing in as the for the second consecutive term.

The BJP led by Khandu won 41 seats in the 60-member House, in the assembly polls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election on April 11 in the northeastern state bordering

While the opposition could win only four seats, the United in its maiden entry in the state's political scene won seven seats.

Another new entrant (NPP) bagged five seats.

While one seat went to the lone regional outfit of the state People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), two seats were won by Independents.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)