Naxal attack in Maharashtra: IED blast kills 15 jawans in Gadchiroli
'Perpetrators won't be spared': PM Modi condemns Gadchiroli violence

At least 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared, PM Modi tweeted | Photo: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday strongly condemned the Naxal attack on security personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, saying perpetrators of such violence will not be spared.

At least 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district Wednesday, police said.

Earlier in the day, the Naxals torched 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor earlier in the day, they said.

Those killed in the blast were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli Police, which was on way to inspect the torched vehicles, an official said.

"My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," the prime minister said in his tweet.
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 15:00 IST

