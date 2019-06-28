Photo-journalist stops man from torching himself

A photo-journalist thwarted an attempt by a man to set himself on fire during a protest held by the BJP against its MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's arrest here Friday.

City BJP had organized a demonstration at Rajbara Crossing to protest police's action against Vijayvargiya, arrested Wednesday for assaulting a civic official while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house.

A man poured kerosene on himself during the protest, eye-witnesses said.

But photo-journalist Praveen Barnale who was covering the protest acted quickly and snatched away a matchbox from his hand, witnesses said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)