Photo-journalist stops man from torching himself

A photo-journalist thwarted an attempt by a man to set himself on fire during a protest held by the BJP against its MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's arrest here Friday.
City BJP had organized a demonstration at Rajbara Crossing to protest police's action against Vijayvargiya, arrested Wednesday for assaulting a civic official while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house.
A man poured kerosene on himself during the protest, eye-witnesses said.
But photo-journalist Praveen Barnale who was covering the protest acted quickly and snatched away a matchbox from his hand, witnesses said.
