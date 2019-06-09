PIA flight passenger opens emergency exit door thinking it's toilet

A woman passenger, aboard a International (PIA) flight, sparked panic after she mistakenly opened the emergency exit door of the aircraft thinking it was the toilet.

The national carrier said the plane was on the runaway of the airport early Saturday when the woman pressed the button, opening the emergency exit door.

"The flight, PK 702, from to was delayed by seven hours. The departure was delayed on Friday night when a passenger erroneously opened the emergency exit causing the emergency chute to activate," said a

After the incident, about 40 passengers were offloaded along with their luggage as per standard operating procedure.

The said that the passengers were provided and hotel accommodation and later on adjusted on other flight.

PIA ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The national has been running into losses for years and the government is trying to improve it.

