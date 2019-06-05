Plagiarism charges hit Biden, campaign blames error

With several 2020 presidential hopefuls unveiling their climate plans this week, Democrat released his own ambitious proposal, but it made headlines for the wrong reasons.

The former vice president's USD 1.7 trillion plan, which seeks net-zero emissions by 2050, quickly faced criticism for including unattributed passages lifted from other organizations' previously published documents, drawing fire from

Biden's campaign called the incident an error that was swiftly corrected.

"Several citations were inadvertently left out of the final version of the 22-page document," Biden's campaign said in response to the accusations.

"As soon as we were made aware of it, we updated to include the proper citations." Biden, who holds a commanding lead in the crowded 2020 Democratic field, is no stranger to plagiarism accusations.

The latest incident recalled his unattributed use of passages from a speech by British that helped drive Biden from the Democratic nomination race in 1988.

Josh Nelson, vice of group CREDO, first flagged the resemblances on

But Trump quickly pounced, tweeting Wednesday that the "plagiarism charge against Sleepy on his ridiculous Climate Change Plan is a big problem."



Nelson pointed to a paragraph from Biden's climate plan about technical processes for capturing and storing carbon that is virtually identical to phrasing in literature published previously by the and the

The latest of Biden's plan includes attributions and sourcing that were previously left out.

With intense battles brewing between the 23 Democrats in the race, candidates have been rolling out policy platforms in an effort to stand out early in a crowded field.

Candidate Jay Inslee, state's governor, unveiled an ambitious plan that seeks 50 percent reductions in US emissions by 2030, two decades sooner than Biden's.

The plan earned high praise from influential first-term congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who called it the "gold standard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)