PM gets Samadhi Buddha Statue as gift from Lankan President Sirisena

received a special gift, a replica of the Samadhi Buddha Statue, from a "special friend" Sri Lankan after the two leaders met here on Sunday.

"This replica of the has been hand carved using white teak. This masterpiece has taken almost two years to complete. The pose is known as Dhyana Mudra," tweeted.

"A special gift from a special friend. @MaithripalaS presented PM @narendramodi the This is considered to be one of the best sculptures in the Anuradhapura era. The original statue was sculptured between the 4th and 7th centuries AD, " the tweet read.

Modi arrived in on Sunday for a day-long visit and met with and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial reception at the President's House. Sri Lankan President was seen holding an umbrella and providing cover to himself and Modi from rain.

Modi is the first foreign leader to visit after the attacks in April. His visit is considered as a sign of India's affirmation of solidarity with in the aftermath of the deadly terror attacks in April.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)