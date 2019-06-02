PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day

Sunday greeted the people of Telangana onStatehood Day.

The also extended his wishes to the people of

Telangana was carved out of

On Telangana's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation's development. I pray for the progress of Telangana," he tweeted.

Greeting the peopleof Andhra Pradesh, said,from science to sports, education to enterprise, AP's contribution is immense.

"May the state prosper in the coming years", the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)