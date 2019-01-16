PM-headed panel likely to meet on Jan 24 to appoint new CBI Director: Sources

The high-powered headed by is likely to meet on January 24 to appoint the new CBI succeeding whose ouster has triggered a major political row.

Besides Modi, Chief Justice of Ranjan Gogoi and the Leader of in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge are other members of the panel.

Kharge had demanded that the panel meeting be convened at the earliest to appoint a new of CBI as the agency cannot be run by an interim director, whose appointment he termed as illegal.

IPS M Nageswara was named as the interim of the CBI following Verma's removal.

The sources said the government had proposed the meeting on January 21 earlier while Kharge wanted the meeting on January 24 or 25.

After mutual consultations, the sources said, the government has finalised January 24 as the date for the meeting to select the new CBI Director, after Kharge is reported to have given his go-ahead for the date.

The post of CBI chief is lying vacant ever since was removed as CBI Director and appointed as Director in the meeting on January 10, in which Kharge gave his dissenting note.

Verma was removed within 48 hours of the reinstating him on the post.

Kharge had opposed the removal of Verma and instead demanded that he be compensated as the government removed him from the post for 77 days and thus be given an extension.

The has been attacking the for not appointing a Kharge had also written to the demanding early holding of the meeting of the high powered committee to appoint a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)