PM Boris Johnson signs agreement for Britain to leave European Union

-
ALSO READ
Brexit talks are slipping backward, but Boris is still optimistic of a deal
Negotiators see 'pathway' to possible Brexit deal after latest meeting
After years of delay, House of Commons paves way for Brexit on Jan 31
UK PM urges EU leaders to end opposition to renegotiate terms of Brexit
Johnson's Brexit hangs with a thread as European Union seeks more time
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed Britain's EU divorce agreement on Friday after Brussels' top two officials earlier did likewise at a ceremony behind closed doors.
"Today I have signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st, honouring the democratic mandate of the British people," Johnson wrote on Twitter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU