PM Boris Johnson signs agreement for Britain to leave European Union

'Today I have signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st, honouring the democratic mandate of the British people,' Johnson said

AFP | PTI  |  London 

London: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his ruling Conservative Party's final election campaign rally at the Copper Box Arena in London, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 | Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12 | AP/PTI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed Britain's EU divorce agreement on Friday after Brussels' top two officials earlier did likewise at a ceremony behind closed doors.

"Today I have signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st, honouring the democratic mandate of the British people," Johnson wrote on Twitter.
First Published: Fri, January 24 2020. 23:15 IST

