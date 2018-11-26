PM likely to attend BJP rath yatra rallies in Bengal: Ghosh

BJP said on Monday is likely to attend four rallies during the party's December "rath yatra" campaign in the state.

The "rath yatra" (chariot march) rallies by the in the state is scheduled to start from district in the north on December 7, from Gangasagar in the south on December 9, and from in district on December 14.

The rallies would cover all 42 constituencies in West Bengal, where BJP has set a target of winning over 22 seats.

BJP national is scheduled to attend the programmes on all the three dates.

" is likely to attend four rallies in Bengal during our rath yatra campaign in the state. We have informed the party central leadership and the PMO. The final dates are yet to be fixed," Ghosh told reporters here.

The four rallies in which Modi is expected to be present include the proposed one to be held at the Brigade parade ground which would be the culmination of the three "rath yatra" in the state, he said.

Reacting to Ghosh's announcement, said the "divisive politics" of the BJP and the RSS would not yield any political benefits in Bengal.

"The land of Bengal is a cradle of secularism and efforts of BJP to divide the people of the state on religious lines won't work here," he said.

