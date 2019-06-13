'Modi hai to mumkin hai', says Pompeo in major policy speech ahead of India visit

Citing the popular election slogan "Modi hai to mumkin hai", US has sought to take the bilateral relationship with to the next level and said the Trump and Modi Administrations have a "unique opportunity" to make it happen.

"As (Narendra) Modi said in his latest campaign, 'Modi hai to mumkin hai,' or 'Modi makes it possible', I'm looking forward to exploring what's possible between our people," Pompeo said in his policy speech at the Ideas Summit of on Wednesday.

Very much looking forward to his trip to later this month, and meeting Modi, and his new counterpart, S Jaishankar, Pompeo listed out some of the "big ideas and big opportunities" that can take the bilateral relationship to a new level.

Giving a sneak preview of his India mission, he said he truly believes the two nations have a unique opportunity to move forward together for the good of their peoples, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world.

Pompeo will travel to India, Sri Lanka, and from June 24 to 30. His four-nation is aimed at deepening US partnerships in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Pompeo said under Donald Trump, the US has taken defence cooperation to newer heights, solidified their common vision for the Indo-Pacific and taken a far tougher stand on Pakistan's unacceptable support for terrorism.

Now the Trump and Modi Administrations have a "unique opportunity to take this special partnership even further", Pompeo said he has a strong partner in his new counterpart, a former to the

"He said in a speech in April that he's ready to cultivate warmer relations with and the feeling is mutual. We want to move ahead," he said and enumerated how that can be done.

First, the two countries have to build ever-stronger relationships, he said.

"Forging strong ties means formalizing these individual friendships. Last year, we kicked off the '2+2 dialogue' alongside the We've also reinvigorated the Quad Dialogue among India, the United States, Japan, and all like-minded democracies in the Indo-Pacific. These are all good steps," he said.

India and the US, he said, must embrace the strategic framework that works for both the nations. "We respect India as a sovereign power, with its own unique politics and strategic challenges. We realise it's different to deal with the likes of or from across an ocean than across a border," he said.

Making a strong case for a free and open Indo-Pacific, he said it starts from the premise that the two share common values of democracy, freedom, and a belief in the ingenuity of the human spirit. "It's only natural that the world's most populous democracy should partner with the world's oldest democracy to maintain their shared vision for the Indo-Pacific."



"Third, we have to deliver," Pompeo said.

The has already enabled American companies to export more to India, including cutting-edge defence platforms like armed UAVs and "We've already launched the Asia-EDGE programme, to help India raise private capital to meet its security and access needs," he said.

"These are solid achievements, but we want to do much more. We clearly have overlapping interests in defence, energy, and space," said the top American

Pompeo said the first batch of India's helicopters are coming off Boeing's production line in Lockheed Martins and Boeing's are state-of-the-art fighters that could give India the capabilities it needs to become a full-fledged security provider in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

"On energy, we want to complete the Westinghouse civil nuclear project, and deliver more American LNG and crude," he said adding that these steps will give Indians reliable and and help reduce dependence on regimes like and

On space, NASA is already working with the on the world's most advanced and India's second lunar mission.

But differences remain in some of the key trade and business issues, he acknowledged.

"But we remain open to dialogue and hope our Indian friends will drop their trade barriers and trust in the competitiveness of their exporters and private-sector companies," he said.

Pompeo said the US will also push for the free flow of data across borders not just to help American companies but to protect data and ensure consumer privacy.

The US is eager to help India establish including 5G networks, he said.

