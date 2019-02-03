JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP protest in WB over permission denial to UP CM's chopper

Anjali, Wahlang win Kolkata Marathon as Tendulkar cheers participants
Business Standard

PM Modi inaugurates first-ever university in Ladakh

Press Trust of India  |  Leh 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday launched University of Ladakh, the first-ever varsity in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu region has four universities besides an IIT and an IIMC, while the Kashmir Valley has three universities and a National Institute of Technology (NIT).

After the inauguration, Modi said Lakhah now has first cluster university comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi.

The university will have administrative offices in Leh and Kargil, he said.

On December 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had approved the establishment of first university in the Ladakh region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 13:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements