India-Pakistan clash over Nizam of Hyderabad funds in UK

A decades-old legal dispute between and over around 35 million pounds belonging to the Nizam of at the time of Partition in 1947 and deposited in a has reached an important stage in the

The Nizam's descendants, the titular eighth Nizam of and his younger brother Muffakham Jah, have joined hands with the in the legal battle against the government over the funds lying with in

The dispute revolves around 1,007,940 pounds and nine shillings that were transferred in 1948 from the then Nizam of to the in Britain of the newly-formed

That amount has since grown into millions as the Nizam's ancestors, supported by India, claim it belongs to them and Pakistan counter-claims that it is rightfully theirs.

"His Exalted Highness Nizam VIII and his younger brother have waited decades to receive what their grandfather gifted them. Pakistan has blocked access for 70 years and we hope the recent trial will mean a final resolution at last," said Paul Hewitt, partner at Withers firm, which is representing the Nizam's ancestors, now in their 80s, in the Royal Courts of Justice in

The two-week trial, presided over by Justice Marcus Smith, has been presented with arguments from both sides in the case listed as The for Pakistan in the versus seven others, including the Nizam's ancestors, the Union of and of

The judgment in the case is expected in an estimated six-weeks' time.

The has been asked to determine the "central question" of who exactly is the "beneficial" owner of the funds belonging to the late Nizam

The Nizam, who faced the quandary of joining Pakistan or staying with India at the time of the funds transfer back in 1948, had later reportedly sought the return of the funds.

NatWest Bank has since held on to the funds deposited into the London of then Pakistan in safekeeping until its rightful legal owner is established.

The lawyers arguing for the Nizam's descendants, based in Turkey, have disputed Pakistan's claim over the funds as alleged assistance to Hyderabad in its attempts at the time of "self-defence against Indian aggression", by arranging the supply and of arms.

The case has been through several stages of legal wrangles in the UK over the years, with some resolution expected in the coming months.

