2 killed, 72 injured after bus skids off road in Rajasthan

Two people were killed and 72 others injured when their bus skidded off the road in Rajasthan's district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place when the victims were returning home after attending a wedding in district, said Mahendra Singh, the SHO of station.

The deceased were identified as Vishwendra (25) and (22), he said.

The bride and the bridegroom were not present in the bus, the SHO said, adding that the condition of the injured persons was stated to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)