PM Modi visits church in Colombo; pays tribute to victims of Easter attacks

on Sunday visited a - one of the sites of the horrific Sunday attacks - soon after his arrival here and paid tributes to the victims of the deadly terror strikes, saying "cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka".

Modi's entourage made a detour to St Anthony's church on their way to the Presidential Secretariat, where a red carpet welcome awaited.

"I am confident will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka," said Modi, the first foreign leader to visit after the attacks in April.

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims and the injured," Modi added.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through St Anthony's Church in Colombo, in the western coastal town of and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa, and three high-end hotels frequented by tourists in the country's deadliest violence since the devastating civil war ended in 2009.

The Islamic State has claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group (NTJ) for the bombings.

Modi's visit is considered as a sign of India's affirmation of solidarity with Sri Lanka in the wake of the deadly terror attacks in April.

"First stop - St. Anthony's church. PM @narendramodi visits St Anthony's Church in # as a mark of respect for those killed in the Easter terrorist attacks. is with Sri Lanka on the fight against terrorism," tweeted.

Later, Modi was accorded a ceremonial reception at the President's House. Sri Lankan was seen holding an umbrella and providing cover to himself and Modi from rain.

"Together with you - come rain or shine. Some glimpses of the ceremonial welcome extended to PM @narendramodi at the in # With gracious host Sri Lankan @MaithripalaS," Kumar tweeted along with the pictures of the two leaders.

Modi also planted a sapling of the Ashoka tree at the

Thereafter Prime Minister Modi and Sirisena held bilateral talks.

Modi arrived in from where he held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President on Saturday.

His visit to and Sri Lanka demonstrates the priority that attaches to the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)