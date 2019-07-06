PM pays tributes to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes on Saturday to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 118th birth anniversary, saying his contribution to national integration will always be remembered.

Modi described Mookerjee as a great educationist and a bright nationalist thinker.

In a tweet, the prime minister also posted a video on Mookerjee.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader was born on this day in 1901 in the then Calcutta Presidency.

First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 10:05 IST

