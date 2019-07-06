JUST IN
Business Standard

Man drowns in flooded nullah

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A 19-year-old man drowned in a flooded nullah at Bhiwandi in the district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday evening in Auchitpada locality of Bhiwandi, the district disaster management official said.

"The man, identified as Md Asif Jainuddin Siddiqui, went to swim in the flooded nullah located near an Urdu school. But he was swept away by strong currents and drowned," he said.

His body was fished out by the firemen from Bhiwandi and sent for post-mortem to IGM Government Hospital.

A case of accidental death was registered at Shanti Nagar police station.

First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 10:00 IST

