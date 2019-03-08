PM's dyslexia jibe: body of disabled people expresses shock

An organisation that works for differently abled people in West Bengal Friday expressed "shock" at Narendra Modi's comment, purported to be a political jibe at Rahul Gandhi, during a discussion on with a student on Sunday.

The prime minister's comment might demoralise researchers from taking up ventures to lessen the sufferings of the disabled people of the country, of the Paschimbanga Rajya Pratibandhi Sammilani, Kanti Ganguly, said in a statement.

Ganguly, also a senior CPI(M) leader, said the differently abled people were "shocked" as the "has made fun of a serious condition which has been inducted as disability in the Rights of Persons with Disability (RPD) Act, 2016, passed unanimously".

Modi's remark caused public humiliation of persons with disability, Ganguly, a former state minister, claimed and added that a complaint would be lodged at the appropriate level soon in this regard.

During a video interaction on Sunday, a girl, while explaining how her project could help dyslexic children, sought to know from Modi about the measures taken by the government to benefit such children.

Before she even finished her question, the prime minister made a comment purported to be a political jibe at

Modi asked the student whether the project for dyslexic people she was talking about would benefit a 40 or 50-year-old child. He then said the mother of such children would be very much happy.

