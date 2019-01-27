PM vows to fight corruption, says those who looted country

Asserting his government's resolve against corruption and nepotism, Modi Sunday assured 'justice' against the country's economic offenders and said his 'stir' against graft has prompted a grand alliance of opposition parties.

"Any person who has cheated or looted the country shall be brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in or abroad," he said at a BJP rally here.

The was apparently referring to economic offenders -- Vijay Mallya, and who are wanted in connection with defaulting on All of them are now abroad.

The union government was taking effective steps to rid the country of corruption and nepotism, he told the well-attended gathering.

The union government's effort against corruption has created a 'stir' from to Delhi, Modi said, adding all those who were used to making 'different bills' in government contracts and welfare schemes, "are now facing the music."



Attacking the proposed 'Mahagatbandhan' of opposition parties that has vowed to dislodge him in the coming Lok Sabha polls, Modi said "that is why they are all coming together."



"They say that keeping aside all other considerations they must unite to remove this watchman. However big a group they form, out of fear and negativity, Modi will stand firmly with the poor," he said.

He urged the people of and the youth of Tamil Nadu to reject "these forces of negativity".

Incidentally, MK Stalin-led DMK in has been playing an active role in the opposition grouping trying to take shape against the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

had last month at a public rally here proposed as the Opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate, though it found a lukewarm response from parties, including and the Trinamool (TMC).

Earlier this month, he had also attended a mega rally in Kolkata helmed by Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, which saw the participation of various opposition parties, but refrained from referring to Gandhi.

