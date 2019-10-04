JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI eases lending-related restrictions, increases limits for NBFC-MFIs
Business Standard

Wadhwans sent to police custody till October 9 in PMC Bank scam

They were arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Thursday and produced before a local court on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd, being produced in court in Mumbai in connection with the PMC Bank case in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.- KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd, being produced in court in Mumbai in connection with the PMC Bank case in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.- KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

HDIL chairman and managing director Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang were on Friday sent to police custody till October 9 in the Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam, an official said.

They were arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Thursday and produced before a local court on Friday.

EOW had registered an FIR on Monday against senior officials of HDIL and the PMC Bank for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 4,355.43 crore to the bank.

Property of Rs 3,500 crore belonging to the company was seized by the EOW during the investigation, he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also initiated investigation by registering a case of money laundering, another official said.

ED officials raided six places in the city and suburbs and collected some important documents related to the case, he said.
First Published: Fri, October 04 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU