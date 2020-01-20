JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Four die in Nigeria oil pipeline fire
Business Standard

Police: 2 dead, possibly 15 injured in Missouri shooting

AP  |  Kansas City 

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting.

A statement says police were dispatched just before midnight Sunday for a reported shooting. The statement says they "may still have 15 other victims at area hospitals".

Police believe "the only suspect" is one of the two people found dead at the scene.

Further details haven't been released.

Police say it will take them "a little time to sort through" the scene near East US Highway 40 because of its size.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 20 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU