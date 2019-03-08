Pope hails 'irreplaceable contribution' of women

on Friday hailed the " contribution of women in building a world that can be a home for all" to mark

"Women make the world beautiful, they protect it and keep it alive. They bring the grace of renewal, the embrace of inclusion, and the courage to give of oneself," the pope said at the Vatican.

"Peace, then, is born of women, it arises and is rekindled by the tenderness of mothers," he said during an audience with the

"Thus the dream of peace becomes a reality when we look towards women." "If we take to heart the importance of the future, if we dream of a future peace, we need to give space to women," he said.

is an annual celebration marked with events around the world.

