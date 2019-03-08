Air India operates over 50 'all-women crew' flights on International Women's Day

National carrier Friday celebrated by operating 12 international and more than 40 domestic flights with all-women crew, officials said.

Around 240 female employees of the were involved in flying the flights, they said.

"Approximately 62 female pilots and 181 female cabin crew members were involved in flying more than 50 flights of the company that had only women crew on board on Friday," the officials said.

All-women crew flights were operated on Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Cochin, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai- Nagpur, Mumbai- Bhopal, Chennai-Port Blair, Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Chennai routes etc.

The international routes were -- Delhi-Sydney, Mumbai-London, Delhi-Rome, Delhi-London, Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai, Delhi-Paris, Mumbai-Newark, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-New York, Delhi-Washington, Delhi- and Delhi-

deployed its B787 and B777s aircraft for the 12 international flights.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)