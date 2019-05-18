Positive signs for Goa mining to be visible in six months: CM

Pramod has said that some positive signs will be visible in the next six months as far as resumption of the industry in the state is concerned.

The five-decade-old industry in the coastal state came to a standstill in March last year, after the quashed the second renewal of 88 iron ore leases.

Addressing an event organised by on Friday, said, "The would certainly ensure that the mining industry becomes operational once again."



"We are trying our level best to restart the mining industry in Since the time I have taken over as the chief minister, things are changing. You will see positive changes towards the resumption of mining industry within the next six months,"



Sawant, who represents constituency, which is predominantly a mining belt, has held a series of meetings with the officials of mining companies earlier this week.

The government is also exploring the possibility of tapping the 300-odd leases not covered under the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling.

