HC pushes date for removal of posters of CAA protesters to April 10

In the wake of the pendency of the case in the Supreme Court, the Allahabad HC on Tuesday pushed the date for the compliance of its order for the immediate removal of anti-CAA protesters' posters to April 10.

The order was passed by the High Court Bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha on an application moved by the Lucknow district magistrate.

The government on Monday had moved an application before the court, seeking more time to file the compliance report in the matter.

The state government had contended that a special leave petition (SLP) against the March 9 decision of the High Court is pending before the Supreme Court, which has referred the matter to a larger bench.

"Having considered the facts stated in the application and the affidavit annexed there to, at this stage we deem it appropriate to extend the time for the filing the compliance report up to April 10, 2020," the Bench observed.

The advocate general appearing for the state government submitted that in the light of the pendency of the SLP before the apex court and the order passed therein, it would be appropriate to have the compliance report after the disposal of the petition.

The government had moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the order directing the state adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests.

The on March 9 had ordered the immediate removal of the roadside posters in Lucknow, observing that the police action was an "unwarranted interference" in privacy of people.

The court had directed the district magistrate and the Lucknow police commissioner to submit a compliance report on or before March 16 and asked the government not to install such posters "without having the authority of law".

The posters were displayed to "name and shame" the accused who had allegedly caused damage to public property during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 19 in the state capital.

Earlier on March 7, the HC had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue.