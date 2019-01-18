Postpone publication of electoral rolls: Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Friday demanded that the publication of electoral rolls be postponed till all the voters were removed from the list.

The final voters' list is scheduled to be released on January 31.

Nirupam, who had alleged that voters were being enrolled in the voters' list, met Electoral officer over the issue.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nirupam said, "According to the draft rolls released in September 2018, it was found that many voters were registered in "



"Based on our research, we have found out that every assembly constituency has 20,000 bogus voters on an average, and almost 1.25 lakh to 5 lakh bogus voters are registered in every Lok Sabha constituency.

"We met and urged him that the publication of electoral rolls date be postponed from January 31 since it is impossible to delete the names of all the bogus voters before this date," he said.

A lot of genuine voters have been complaining that they are not receiving their voter cards, the said.

"With these many bogus voters, who have been given the power to vote, the genuine voters are deprived of their right to vote. The doesn't have the necessary set-up required to identify bogus voters in such huge numbers," he alleged.

Nirupam also demanded that officers must visit every constituency, find these bogus voters and delete their names.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)