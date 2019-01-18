Talks between US, NKorea take place in Sweden

A North Korean has arrived in to take part in an unannounced meeting in Stockholm, officials said Friday.

said has landed in "to take part in talks in a minor format where international experts take part."



He declined to give further details. Sweden's TT agency said Swedish would also attend the event.

It is possible that US for would join the meeting later, a US said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

"I have nothing to say presently. It's up to the parties and the countries whether there will be a result," Wallstrom told the TT agency. "We are proud if we can contribute. If they want us to contribute, we do it."



The location for the talks wasn't immediately disclosed. Swedish officials have declined to confirm any further details about the meeting, including whether it is underway.

has had diplomatic relations with since 1973 and is one of only a few Western countries with an embassy there. It provides for the

In March, Wallstrom held talks with her North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong Ho, in Stockholm, leading to the first-ever meeting between U.S. and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in June in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)