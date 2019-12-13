JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Budget 2020 likely on February 1, economic survey on January 31: Report
Business Standard

Tata Power expects peak demand of 1,500 MW in north, northwest Delhi

A total of 1,700 MW of power is available from long-term sources

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

power, power demand

Power discom TPDDL, which supplies electricity to north and north west parts of the city, expects the peak power demand in its areas to touch a record high of 1,500 MW this winter, its spokesperson said.

He said the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) is fully prepared to ensure adequate power availability to around 70 lakh residents in north and north west Delhi.

A total of 1,700 MW of power is available from long-term sources, he said.

The peak electricity demand in the city this season is expected to touch a high of 4,800 MW.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU