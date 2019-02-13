Power failure stalls Metro Railway services in Kolkata

Metro Railway services were disrupted Wednesday due to a breakdown in power supply to a Kavi Subhash-bound rake, shortly after its departure from Dum Dum station.

The train, which halted on the tracks at 1 pm, was immediately evacuated and passengers had to walk back to the platform at Dum Dum station, Indrani Banerjee said.

The (RPF), and state disaster management personnel, apart from Metro Railway officials, escorted the passengers to the platform, she said.

Truncated services were being run between Belgachia station in the north and Kavi Subhash in the southern part of the city owing to the snag.

Banerjee said work was on to rectify the problem and restore normal operation.

