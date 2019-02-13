After seven-day snow block, one-way traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One way traffic from on the highway connecting was allowed on Wednesday, a day after the strategic road linking with rest of the country was cleared of snow, officials said.

The resumption of traffic on the 270-km highway after seven days closure came as a major relief to the stranded passengers and the people of who were facing shortage of essential commodities.

The officials said two workers and a were injured Tuesday when they were hit by stones from a hillock overlooking the highway at Maroog near Banihal.

Despite light snowfall and rains on Tuesday night, over 2,000 vehicles, including trucks carrying essentials like fuel, ration and vegetables, crossed after opening of the highway on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

area experienced a brief spell of snowfall last night, while light rains also lashed Banihal-Ramban stretch.

"The traffic was allowed to ply from to while no vehicle was allowed from the opposite direction to ensure smooth movement of the vehicles," a said.

He said the traffic on the highway was plying smoothly when last reports were received, with over 3,000 vehicles including 1,900 trucks carrying various commodities crossing in district till 6 am.

Adequate men and were deployed in the 12-km problematic Ramsu-Panthiyal landslide zone to ensure least disruption on the highway, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)