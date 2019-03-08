ReNew Power Concludes US$ 375 Million Green Bond Issue

/ -- Limited, India's largest renewable (IPP), today announced it has successfully concluded a green bond issue of US$ 375 million. The five-year non-call two notes were offered at a yield of 6.67% per annum. The bond offer has been rated as BB by Fitch Ratings.

The capital raised through the green bond issue will be utilized for refinancing of outstanding external commercial borrowings and as Capex in eligible green projects. (B&D), Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and were the book runners for the green bond issue. The USD denominated bonds received excellent response and were fully subscribed by leading fund managers/asset managers, banks and pension/life funds from across the U.S., and The issue was opened for subscription on March 05, 2019 and closed on the same day.

Speaking about the offer, Sumant Sinha, Chairman and Managing Director, Limited, said, "The renewables market in is firmly established and is growing rapidly. is India's largest IPP with more than 7000 MW of commissioned and under construction wind and solar projects. Our history of financial prudence, investing in high quality assets and creating value for all our stakeholders has enabled us to regularly raise funds to fuel our rapid growth. We are happy that our bond offering received such an enthusiastic response, especially when the renewables sector is facing challenges in raising capital."



Commenting on the issue, Kailash Vaswani, Deputy CFO, ReNew Power Limited, said, "The Bond issue was in line with our strategy of diversifying debt sources. The issuance enabled us to fix our interest rate risk and achieve a lower pricing than existing borrowing costs. The international bond investors have seen us deliver on committed performance and hence have come forward to invest in our new issuance."About ReNew Poweris India's largest renewable IPP (Independent Power Producer) in terms of total generation capacity. As of February 2019, ReNew had a total capacity of over 7 GW of wind and assets across the country, including commissioned and under development projects. It develops, builds, owns and operates utility scale wind and as well as distributed that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. ReNew has a strong track record of organic and inorganic growth having nearly doubled its operational capacity in each of the last three Fiscal Years. ReNew's broad base of equity investors include Goldman Sachs, JERA, ADIA, CPPIB, and GEF SACEF

