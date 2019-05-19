Power producers seek removal of double taxation on imported coal

Industry body (APP) has urged the to provide relief from double taxation on imported for the generating firms.

APP has shot off a letter to seeking removal of Good and Services Tax (GST) on import freight for

Power producers' troubles have mounted since the GST regime came into effect in mid-2017. They are compelled to pay GST on import freight for even after paying tax on the CIF (cost, insurance and freight) value of the imported dry fuel, it said.

"We understand that several importers have challenged this levy of GST on ocean freight in various courts on the ground that once having paid IGST on full value of imported coal inclusive of freight element, charging GST again on ocean freight amounts to double taxation and is bad in law. However, till date necessary notifications to address the same has not been issued," APP said in the letter.

He added that while the is devising means to alleviate stress in the power sector, the issue of avoidable double taxation still remains unresolved.

Close to a dozen imported coal dependent companies have approached the high courts of Mumbai, and to get the relief from double taxation.

In the past couple of years, companies such as JSW Energy, Global Coal Ventures, Victory Ventures, Sarogi Udhyog, and have filed the petitions.

Petition by trade body All Bulk Importer and Exporters Association too is pending before the High Court.

Power producers are arguing that input credit of GST paid on imports is not available since power is out of the GST ambit.

imported over 160 million tonnes of coal in 2018-19 and the dry fuel deficit is only likely to rise due to growing coupled with sluggish coal production in the country.

Double taxation is resulting in additional burden on already stressed power sector. India has one of the largest coal fired power generation capacities in the world with close to 200 GW of installations.

A number of power generation projects are turning into non-performing assets due to unavailability of coal and delayed payments from financially weak distribution utilities, among others, the letter added.

Requesting anonymity, a of an said, "Power sector continues to struggle to secure fuel and to save itself from the double taxation. The government must ensure adequate coal supplies to ensure at an affordable cost to the end users instead of increasing fuel costs through and double taxation."



He added that officials of the should not wait for the formation of the new government or the next meet of the to deal with the issue.

Power producers have been pursuing the government on this issue since 2017.

"It is a well-accepted that double taxation is unreasonable and against the principles of equity. Accordingly, the double taxation needs to be avoided. This anomaly should have been ratified long time back. However, it is surprising to note that this issue still remains unresolved," Khurana wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)